Lady Coyotes sink Lady Bucks

Over the past few girls basketball seasons, Tornillo has dominated District play and taken the title home with them. Each game with Alpine was a one-sided affair until 2020 arrived.

The Lady Bucks were beaten 42-36 in a thrilling but ultimately gut-wrenching loss to the Lady Coyotes at the Buck Dome. While getting blown out is a difficult experience, missing a few too many shots against a beatable rival is worse. Especially after Alpine had poured in 40 points in just one half against Anthony four nights before.