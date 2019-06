Cowboys on a roll

Identical twins Sam and Webb Little batted back-to-back in the lineup on Tuesday for both seven inning games of the twin-bill against California City. Sam is hitting over .500 since arriving on Saturday, while Webb collected five hits, including a homer on Sunday in a 25-9 rout of White Sands.

The Littles are one of many things that have fallen in to place early in the season for the Cowboys, who are 10-2 through June 11 and sit atop the Mountain Division and the League. Eli Gallego knocked in his team-leading 16th RBI in game two. Rodney Tennie already has 17 stolen bases.