Cowboy of the Week Rodney Tennie

“Here’s Rodney Tennie,” Cowboys assistant general manager and radio broadcaster Derek Pollacchi said over the AM airwaves Monday night. “When he comes up, anything is possible.”

The speedster from Newnan, Georgia already has 33 stolen bases in just 17 games with Alpine, by far the most in the Pecos League. He is the sparkplug at the top of a dynamic lineup who reaches base via bunts and hurried throws, as well as clean drives.