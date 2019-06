Heading for rodeo Nationals

With all the due respect for three local ladies who recently qualified for the National High School Rodeo Association Finals, it’s easy to overlook the horses they’re riding.

For Marathon sisters Colee and Emilee Charlesworth, horses had a huge impact on their State finals performances. The younger Emilee had just two weeks to ride a new horse before last year’s Texas Junior High Finals, and Colee suddenly found herself on a last-minute replacement this past week in Abilene.