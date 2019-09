Lady Bucks drop District opener

Opening night of volleyball District play on Tuesday was the big, noisy, crowded event Alpine was waiting for. Yet one hour after the main event began, Presidio was leaving town with a straight-set 3-0 win.

“That was awesome that so many people came out to support us,” Head Coach Megan Fellows said afterwards. “The girls couldn’t even hear me on the court. It’s bad if you’re coaching, but it’s awesome for the girls that they're that loud, that energetic, and here for them.”