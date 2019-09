Life bigger than football

In Fort Stockton the second game of the Buck’s football season had a lot of familiar sights and sounds. They included two teams entering the field behind an American flag flying at half-mast, and a post-game prayer circle at midfield just days after another nearby shooting.

Some Fort Stockton Panthers had family or friend connections to the Aug. 31 Odessa rampage victims. Alpine head coach John Fellows assured players on the field afterwards that his team knew what their team was going through. It was almost three years ago to the day since a 14-year-old girl wounded another student before taking her own life at Alpine High School.