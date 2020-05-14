Miranda returns to alma mater

“I'm living proof that when you set a goal to do something, no matter how old you are, as long as you work hard and try to achieve it with the support of your family and friends, anything is possible,” said new Assistant Coach Marc Miranda.
Miranda will begin a new career this fall at the age of 45. The recent Sul Ross State University graduate is wrapping up his certification courses, and is slated to teach science at Alpine High School.
“I started my masters program here in the spring, and completed a course just today,” he said on Monday.
Miranda will also serve as an assistant coach for the Lady Bucks girls volleyball, basketball, and softball teams this year. He was a graduate assistant coach at Sul Ross this past spring for the university’s softball team. Under head coach Troy Canaba, the Lady Lobos were rolling in 2020 when the season came to a sudden end.
“It's disappointing that we were off to a good start, and the season got called,” said Miranda. “There wasn’t much we could have done about it. Everything that coach had been building over the last few years was starting to show on the field.”
Miranda graduated from Alpine High School in 1992. He joined other classmates at the college up the hill, but stepped away after three semesters.
“I took some courses at Sul Ross, and figured out that college wasn’t the thing for me at that time,” he remembered.
He moved to San Antonio the next year.
Over 12 years in the River City, Miranda got married, had four children, and found his way back to Alpine by 2007. Two of his kids are recent Fightin’ Buck graduates.
Miranda managed the local Napa Auto Parts store for a few years, sold insurance, and even worked at Stage. But it was a stint as an instructor for students serving in-school suspensions that made him rethink his career.
“I really liked working at the school, and liked being around the kids,” he said. “The faculty and staff were great people. In 2017, I made the decision to go back to school and finish my degree.”
Miranda expects some challenges during his first time at the head of a classroom. It will certainly be a school year like no other.
“I'm blessed to have this opportunity to coach at my alma mater after 20-something years,” said Miranda. “I’m excited to get in there to get the hands-on experience and learn. Regardless of what you do, there’s no script for your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.