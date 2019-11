Bucks thrash Owls

A 65-0 thrashing of Reagan County on Senior Night had all the elements of a celebration last Friday at Bucks Stadium. They included processions with 2020 graduates and their parents, lots of giant balloons, and a post-game marching band show performed in the dark with hundreds of glow sticks.

Yet the atmosphere was subdued around the football team. In part, because the big Crane game was finally upon them after the Nov. 1 victory. All head coach John Fellows had to say to his team afterwards was, “It’s here,” and everyone knew what he was talking about.