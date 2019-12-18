Clarence Herndon Crenshaw of Balmorhea, Texas entered rest on Dec. 13, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born on Dec. 10, 1926 in Balmorhea. He married Katherine Fortson on Jan. 19, 1949.

Clarence served as fire chief, Scout master, and justice of the peace of Balmorhea for many years. He was a devoted leading member of the First United Methodist Church in Balmorhea.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Katherine; sons Don Lance Crenshaw of Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Kyle Scott Crenshaw of Balmorhea; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceeded in death by his parents Q.H. and Clara Crenshaw, and brother Q.A. Crenshaw.

The family is asking that you join them at the First United Methodist Church, 104 Houston Street, Balmorhea, on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. to follow the fire truck to the Balmorhea Cemetery for a graveside service.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at heritagefuneralhomeofthebigbend.com.