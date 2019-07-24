Clotilde “Cleo” Hernandez, 80, passed away on July 17, 2019. Clotilde was born June 3, 1939 in Sanderson, Texas to Vicente and Higinio Pena.

After Sanderson High School and while at Sul Ross State University, she met the love of her life, David M. Hernandez. They were married 58 years.

Clotilde lived a life of service as an educator and volunteer. A year after starting her teaching career in 1960 in Pecos, Texas, Clotilde and David taught side-by-side. Moving to Arizona in 1967, she taught kindergarten through sixth grade at Casa Grande ISD. She became a counselor at the junior high school, then returned to teaching until retirement from Ocotillo School in 1996.

Clotilde was a role model for selfless volunteerism within the Casa Grande and Pinal County communities. She sat on the original foster care review boards for Pinal County and Arizona. She was Cub Scout leader for Pack 978. Clotilde was on the board of directors for St. Vincent de Paul, and lent a hand with their food bank. Clotilde would also enjoy her time each March interacting with her community as a Pinal County Fair ticket booth volunteer.

One of Clotilde’s greatest experiences was her involvement with the Alpha Delta Kappa teachers sorority. In May 2019, Clotilde celebrated a golden anniversary with her sorority sisters. Clotilde was the sorority’s president from 1982-1984.

Clotilde was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David, her brother Higinio Pena, and her sisters Ramona Parada and Rita Silvas. She is survived by her four sons, David III, Duane, George, and Carlo; three grandsons, Carlo Wynn, Destin, and Asher; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She will be missed by her family, friends, educators, and students with whom she left a lasting impression.

Visitation and rosary were held July 22, 2019 at J. Warren Funeral Home in Casa Grande. Mass was held on July 23, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Casa Grande. Following the mass, burial was at Mountain View Cemetery in Casa Grande.