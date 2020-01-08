Lloyd J. Poissenot passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was 72.

Lloyd was born to Major Lloyd & Helen Poissenot in 1947, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Starting at age 12, Lloyd became an accomplished professional drummer who played and shared venues with many of New Orleans local musicians, as well as many notable national musicians, including Freddie Fender, Earl Stanley and the Stereos, Joey Long, Johnny Winter, Dr. John, Joe Barry, Joe Cocker, Bobby Lonero, and dozens of other New Orleans bands where he was extremely sought after for his unique jazz/funk approach.

During that same period, he photographed Dizzy Gillespie, the Allman Brothers Band, Dave Brubeck, Louis Armstrong, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Tom Jones, Sarah Vaughan, Al Hirt, New Orleans Heritage Hall Jazz Band, Gerry Mulligan, Santana, Sonny and Cher, Frank Zappa, Ella Fitzgerald, and other great performers and musicians for Downbeat Magazine and other publications.

Lloyd became a freelance photographer in the 1960s, followed by work as a wildlife photographer for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries starting in1971. He later became a photo editor and photo journalist for The Louisiana Conservationist magazine for 14 years, winning numerous awards for his stunning outdoor photography.

In addition, as a commissioned game warden for the State of Louisiana, he was passionate about environmental issues and conservation of natural resources and wildlife. Lloyd served as a colonel on both Governor Edwin Edwards’ and Governor David Treen’s staffs, and he did extensive photography and travel for both governors’ offices. During this same period, Lloyd acted as a photography judge for Ducks Unlimited, and was a friend, volunteer, guest lecturer, and photographer for the Louisiana Nature Center.

His awards included the Louisiana Outdoors Writers Association award in 1972 for best photograph, awarded Key to the City of New Orleans by Mayor Dutch Morial for outstanding work for New Orleans tourism in the 1970s, the International Association of Business Communicators award three years in a row for best photograph in the 1970s. The 1984 Conservation Communications Award was presented to Lloyd by the Louisiana Wildlife Federation and the National Wildlife Federation for outstanding contributions to the wise use and management of Louisiana’s natural resources.

His outstanding and moving photos were published in National Geographic, Newsweek, Field and Stream, New Orleans Times Picayune, Life, Time, New Orleans Magazine, the Los Angeles Times, Louisiana Life, and many other publications.

Lloyd will be remembered for his conversational style at WWL Radio hosting Outdoors with Lloyd Poissenot, an environmentally based hunting and fishing talk show on Saturday mornings from 1979-1983.

In 1989, Lloyd moved to Dallas, Texas where he continued working as a commercial photographer, winning a Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau/Dallas Morning News photo award and show for depicting a West End event in downtown Dallas in the 1990s.

In 2001, Lloyd moved to Fort Davis, Texas to enjoy and capture the rugged, scenic beauty of the Big Bend. His heartbreaking 2009 rescue shots of a deer trapped in a local water well appeared in the Mountain Dispatch, Big Bend Sentinel, and on KWES TV in Odessa. His Mountain Dispatch 2007 cover shot of the Jeff Davis County Courthouse and arboretum covered in snow was donated to the county, and can be seen hanging in the courthouse today. His shots of the Jeff Davis County 1854-2004 Sesquicentennial Celebration are buried in a time capsule with other mementos of that day.

Lloyd is survived by his partner and wife of 38 years, Karen Hughes; step daughter Monique Toh and her husband Seng Toh; and grandchildren Sebastian and Nadia Toh; as well as his beloved dog Maxwell Edison. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.