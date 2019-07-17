John Mac Carpenter of Fort Stockton, Texas passed away July 8, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born on Jan. 10, 1938 in Anthony, New Mexico to Alva and Velma Carpenter.

John served on the Pecos County Historical Commission, and was president of the Native Plant Society of Texas. He was a delegate to speak on the floor in Washington, D.C., to the EPA about clean air in Big Bend National Park. He married in 1962, and grew up in Grandfalls, Texas.

John is survived by his daughter Maura Johnson and Scott Renz of Fort Stockton, his brother Frank Carpenter and Caroline, and his grandchildren Kaleb Johnson and Jacob Johnson.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara Puckett, his son Lawrence Carpenter, and his grandchild Cheyenne Johnson.

Visitation was on July 12, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Home in Fort Stockton. Funeral Services took place on July 13, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Stockton.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at heritagefuneralhomeofthebigbend.com.