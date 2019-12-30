John C. West, 64, of Alpine, Texas died on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019 with the joyousness of celebrating Jesus’ birthday in his heart.

John was born on Feb. 14, 1955 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Jesse Christopher West and Barbara (Gorhan) West. He and his parents moved to Alpine, Texas in May of 1970. He graduated Alpine High School in 1973. Upon graduation, John worked for various employers in Alpine, and he finally worked as a supervisor for Desert Eagle Distributors until his retirement.

The Most Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Father Joe Raj will serve as celebrant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

John was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and was an avid coffee drinker at Magoo’s Place and McDonalds. He enjoyed traveling, as well as spending time with family and friends on the Rio Grande. His favorite places to travel were to New Mexico and Arizona. He just recently returned from a trip with his friend JD to South Dakota. John enjoyed eating menudo and Hatch green chiles.

John will most be remembered by his family and friends for his love and caring of his beloved dogs, as well as his love for his family and friends. John would also enjoy strolls though Alpine with his beloved companion and fur baby, Maggie.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of John are his beloved fur baby Maggie; his brother Steve West and wife Patricia of Arizona; his nieces Tereasa Ornelas and husband Ervie of New Mexico, and Christian Hernandez and husband Larry of Arizona; his great nephews Ian and Zach of New Mexico, and his great niece Gabbrielle Hernandez of Arizona; his aunts Patricia Brown, Glinda West, Carlin Groham, and Rosie Groham; his uncle, Jackie Groham, and his beloved friend Budd Styce, as well as all his other many and beloved friends.

The West family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.