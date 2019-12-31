Mona Lynn (Ball) Sullivan, 78, of Alpine, Texas entered eternal life on Dec. 22, 2019 at Big Bend Regional Medical Center. Mona was a beautiful rose in God’s glorious garden.

Mona Lynn (Ball) Sullivan was born on Oct. 13, 1945 in Peoria, Illinois to Ed Ball and Ramona (Traverse) Ball. She later met and married the love of her life, Dr. Kip Sullivan, in Peoria, Illinois. Kip and Mona had 46 years of wedded bliss, and made a loving and beautiful home together.

Mona worked as lab director for Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine. She was also a member of many different charitable organizations, and she had many and wonderful memories of her time with the hospital and the various organizations with whom she volunteered.

Preceding her in death were her parents Ed Ball and Ramona Ball.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Dr. Kip Sullivan, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Per Mona’s wishes, a service will not be held.

The Sullivan family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements.

