Silberio Flott Soltero, a lifelong resident of Wink, Texas, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 96 on Oct. 22, 2019. He passed peacefully in his home as he began his new life in Heaven.

Silberio was born in San Carlos, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 20, 1923. He married his wife, Isabel Soltero, on Oct. 6, 1946, and they remained married for 68 years. They made their home in Wink, where they had seven children.

Silberio made his life in the U.S. as a blue-collar worker for the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He retired from the railroad, and spent the remainder of his life sharing time with his wife and family. He loved to work on and paint automobiles. He enjoyed gardening, he was an avid fan and booster of the Wink Wildcat football team and band, and most importantly, he was a wonderful and loving grandfather. He leaves this world with a legacy of traditional values embodied in his many children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Isabel Soltero, his infant daughter Manuela, his parents Luis and Amanda Soltero, his brother Anacleto Soltero, and his si

sters Simona Huerta, Santiaga Jimenez, and Felicita Villareal.

He is survived by his children George Soltero and wife Edelmira, Silverio Soltero, Jr., Angie Hermosillo and husband Hector, Rita Garcia and husband Jesus, Minerva Soltero and Domingo Guzman, Jr., Johnny Soltero, and Hope Mendoza; his sisters Braulia Galindo, Eloisa Huerta, Maria Hinojos, Alicia Carrasco, Lupe Armendariz, and Rosalea Carrasco; and brother Paulino Soltero; as well as 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Visitation and rosary were held on Oct. 24, 2019 at 418 South Ash in Kermit, Texas.

The celebration of life for Silberio was held on Oct. 25, 2019 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kermit. Interment followed at the Kermit Cemetery.

Pallbearers were George Soltero, Jr., Chuy Garcia, Marco Enriquez, Hector S. Hermosillo, Cesar Soltero, Fabian Soltero, and Christian Olandez. Honorary pallbearers were Hector A. Hermosillo, Jesus Garcia, Domingo Guzman Jr., and Brian D. Hockersmith.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.