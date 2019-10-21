Our Yellow Rose of Texas, Joy Adams, left this world to join our Heavenly Father on Oct. 19, 2019. Joy was born to Herman and Francile Bowers on Aug. 26, 1940 in Durant, Oklahoma, and moved to Fort Stockton at an early age, where she attended school and lived for many years.

Having spent earlier years in Houston, Texas, Alpine, Texas, and on several ranches in the Big Bend area, she and Apache “E.P.” Adams called Fort Stockton home for most of their married life. The last several years, they resided and ranched in Coke and Runnels counties.

As a recipient of numerous business awards from Stuart Title Company, Joy was well known for her attention to detail and fairness, and following the laws while owning Ellison Abstract and Title Company which covered Brewster, Pecos, Presidio, and Jeff Davis counties.

She was a rancher’s wife, devoted mother, and grandma, and could run a team roping like none other. Joy loved to ride and compete in cuttings, and excelled in everything she did. A trophy saddle that she won proves it. She and Apache were entrepreneurs in the many ventures they owned throughout the years.

She had three children, but housed many teenagers who crossed their paths while attending Sul Ross State University. Each one of them became her “kids,” and she didn’t hesitate to scold them.

Joy was preceded in death by her two sons, David Ulice Adams and Gary Wayne Adams. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Apache Adams; daughter Robin Shirleen Roller; grandchildren in order of birth, Jack E. Adams, Wendy Hartzell, Chris Crumpler, Matt Crumpler, Wesley Roller, and Dustin Roller. Dustin, wife Jessa and children Abigail, Gary, and Hunter live on the ranch with Joy and Apache. The daily, sometimes three-times-a-day visits from these three great-grandchildren just made Joy’s day.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Rd, San Angelo, Texas 76904, or a charity of your choice.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 400 North Texas Street, Fort Stockton, with a burial to follow at East Hill Cemetery.