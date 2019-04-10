default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Dashboard

Ken Barnes

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 10, 2019 2:21 pm

Ken Barnes

Longtime South Brewster County resident and self-taught paleontologist Ken Barnes died on March 14, 2019.

He was also a Brewster County surveyor and a Rio Grande guide.

He is survived by a daughter and son in law, LaNetta Barnes and Jared Jellison; a son and daughter in law, Charles and Julie Barnes; and a granddaughter, Shauna Barnes. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joee May Barnes.

He will have a memorial service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the pavilion behind the Terlingua Store at 6 p.m., followed by a pot luck gathering at 7 p.m.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 2:21 pm.

Most Popular Stocks

Spotlights

Lady Lobos on a roll

Freshman Annika Canaba opted to stay in Alpine and play softball for her dad Troy at Sul Ross State University. The 2018 Alpine High School graduate turned down a softball scholarship offer from Lubbock Christian. 

Updated: 2:06 pm | See more

© Copyright 2019, Alpine Avalanche, Alpine, Texas. Powered by Blox CMS from TownNews.com.