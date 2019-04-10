Longtime South Brewster County resident and self-taught paleontologist Ken Barnes died on March 14, 2019.

He was also a Brewster County surveyor and a Rio Grande guide.

He is survived by a daughter and son in law, LaNetta Barnes and Jared Jellison; a son and daughter in law, Charles and Julie Barnes; and a granddaughter, Shauna Barnes. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joee May Barnes.

He will have a memorial service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the pavilion behind the Terlingua Store at 6 p.m., followed by a pot luck gathering at 7 p.m.

