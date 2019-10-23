Longtime Brewster County rancher Tommie Benge, 83, of the Benge Ranch, passed away at home on Oct. 16, 2019. There will be no public services.

Tommie married Mac Benge in 1955 in Gallup, New Mexico. They ranched in White Oaks, New Mexico before moving to Brewster County, Texas. Tommie and Mac ranched together side by side for 59 years, and she continued until her passing.

Tommie was preceded in death by her husband Mac Benge; her parents, T.C. Barnsley and Ethene Plummer; her brother Bill Barnsley; and her nephew Randy Barnsley. Survivors include son Bill Benge and his wife Chesna of Culberson County

Texas; daughter Carye Lou Angell and husband Steve of Carlsbad, New Mexico; sister Peggy Kelton of McCamey, Texas; and three sisters-in-law, Nancy Barnes of San Angelo, Texas, Lynn Kinnard of Bronte, Texas, and Liska Lyons of Canyon Lake, Texas. Tommie had 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tommie Benge was loved and respected by a great number of people, and will be sorely missed.