Patricio "Pat" Martinez passed away on June 21, 2018 at the age of 79.

Although he lived in California, his heart was always in Texas.

We will be bringing Pat home to Alpine to lay to rest with his family.

Services for Pat will be held July 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 406 South 6th Street in Alpine, Texas. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m.

After the burial at Holy Angels Cemetery, we would like to invite you back to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church for refreshments in the Parish Hall.