Vanessa Breazeale McLean of Lubbock, Texas passed away on Nov. 18, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Houston, Texas on Dec. 11, 1974 to her late parents, Rayford L. Breazeale and Elena Hernandez.

Vanessa attended Alpine, Texas public schools, and graduated from Alpine High School. Vanessa had three children, Wyatt, Jillian, and Garett McLean. Vanessa was a very passionate person about her profession as a nurse and devotion to her parents.

She was preceded in death by her brother Steven Breazeale and a sister, Diane Watson, both of Houston. Survivors are her stepfather Eduardo Hernandez; brother Michael Breazeale of Houston; two sisters, Polly Wilson of Houston and Cindy Chapa of Alpine; and lots of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine at 9:30 a.m., with rosary, followed by mass, and burial at Holy Angels Cemetery. There will be a meal at Our Lady of Peace Parish Hall.