Joe Richard Dominguez, 94, a native of Fort Davis, Texas, passed away in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 9, 2019 after a short illness. He had pridefully served as Jeff Davis County Commissioner, Pct. 2, from 1995 to 2002.

Joe was born on June 6, 1925, the ninth offspring of Alejandro and Francisca McIntire Dominguez, and was the grandson of Felipe and Manuela Dominguez, pioneers and early ranchers of Fort Davis.

During World War II, a the age of 17, Joe eagerly enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and was assigned to the U.S.S. Saratoga, surviving as many as seven horrific bombardments of his beloved ship and the loss of many of his fellow seamen. After the war, he moved to Los Angeles, California, where he became a self-employed barber. He was married for 40 years to Tilly Dominguez, and they had one daughter, Yolanda.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Tilly Dominguez, second wife, Gloria Marin Dominguez, and all of his older siblings: Felis, Sr., Benjamin, Esequiel, Elias, Dolores, Victorina Alvarado, Sam, Alejandro “Alex,” Jr., and Irene Dominguez.

He is survived by his daughter Yolanda Ramirez, three grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He enjoyed making people laugh, whether he was telling jokes or performing magic tricks. His hobbies included designing and creating silver and turquoise jewelry, as well as participating and winning at washer contests, despite being one of the oldest players. He also loved music and performing at social affairs. He would play the keyboard, spoons, and harmonica, with Gloria singing along. Last, but not least, Joe will be remembered as the veteran who always proudly wore his World War II cap everywhere he went.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services. A military graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Fort Davis, with the Rev. Gregory Meads conducting the service. A luncheon will follow. All are invited to join the family.

