Teresa “Betty” Yañez Valero, 93, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. Teresa was born on Oct. 15, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas to parents Jose and Petra Cordova.

Teresa retired as an LVN after 45 years. In those years she worked at Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, Texas, Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio, and several nursing homes in Del Rio. After retiring she was an auxiliary at Val Verde Regional Medical Center for five years. During her free time she enjoyed dancing and watching her novelas, as well as spending time with her beloved Chihuahuas.

Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Valero Sr.; daughters Andrea Valero and Diana Luna; son Mario Valero, Jr.; and grandson Jason Ramirez.

Family member left to cherish her memory include her daughters Christina Spivey, Elizabeth Sandate, and Sandra Joyce; son John Valero; sisters Gloria McGuire, Susana Fuentez, and Ana Albidrez; brother Jose Cordova; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place in Marathon, Texas at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21st at St. Mary Mission Catholic Church.