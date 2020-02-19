“Coach” Isidoro G. “Ted” Salgado Jr., 84, of Hobbs, New Mexico passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family, on Feb. 9, 2020. Isidoro was born Nov. 17, 1935 in Alpine, Texas to Isidoro, Sr. and Catalina Salgado. He attended Alpine schools, and graduated from Alpine High School in 1955.

On March 29, 1958, on a beautiful spring afternoon at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Isidoro married his high school sweetheart, Irene Valadez. They celebrated 61 blissful years of marriage. From this sacred union they had five children, eleven wonderful grandchildren and two precious great-granddaughters.

He worked two full time jobs while attending Sul Ross State University and helping raise his growing family. With lots of hard work and dedication, he graduated from Sul Ross in 1964 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education, and in July 1976 he received his Masters Degree in Education from Eastern New Mexico University.

His first teaching and coaching job was at Carrizo Springs, Texas. Isidoro and his family moved to Hobbs in 1968, and he made Hobbs his home for 52 years. He was well respected and loved as a teacher and coach at Houston Junior High School for 29 years. He taught his students and athletes character, principles, and integrity, and encouraged them to do their best. He was a positive role model, and made a difference in many of his student’s lives.

He was a devoted member of St. Helena Catholic Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He was actively involved with his church for many years. He was a Eucharistic minister, and during the Family Fair he ran the hamburger booths at both churches. He was a faithful Christian, and loved his Lord Jesus Christ.

He was a humble, kind, and mild-mannered man, and an excellent role model for his family, students and athletes. His proudest accomplishment was being a positive role model for his children, grand children and great grand children. He instilled an excellent work ethic in his children and grandchildren. His legacy of love will live on forever through his family, former students, and former athletes. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were his whole life. He loved and spoiled them all.

He loved to fish, hunt, garden, and sketch. He also loved his Dallas Cowboys no matter how they played. His family will never forget time spent with Isidoro watching the Cowboys games, going to the casino, or going fishing with him. He will be remembered and treasured by all who knew and loved him. We will miss him dearly, and he will be forever in our hearts.

Isidoro was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters, and his grandson

Brian Marker.

He is survived by his wife Irene Salgado of the home; his five children and their spouses, Larry Salgado (Maria) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Carmen Marker (Gus) of Hobbs, Freddie Salgado (Leanne) of Hobbs, Lolly Abney (John) of Midland, Texas, Patty Otero (Paul) of Albuquerque; 10 grandchildren, Meagan Salgado Walton (Edward), Myla Gutierrez Winter (Andrew), Ashton Ammons, Bryce Gutierrez,

Hosanna DeSoto, Gabe Salgado, Robert Salgado, Jonathon Salgado, Raphael Salgado, and Andrew Salgado; and two great grand daughters, Madison and Amelia Winter; and extended family members Tausha Creed (Lonnie) and children Cannon, Keeli, and Kyler, Brittaney Abney, Chris Marker (Alyssa) and children Jordan and Aurora, Erica Pilkilton and daughter Sophia; and one brother, Pete Salgado of Alpine; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.

A rosary was held for Isidoro on Feb. 14, 2020 at Chapel of Hope Funeral Home in Hobbs. Memorial Services were held on Feb. 15, 2020 at St. Helena Catholic Church in Hobbs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Services were under the direction of Chapel of Hope Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at chapelofhopefunerals.com.