Faye Davis, 89, of Alpine, has gone to be with her Lord and Savior. Faye passed away in Midland, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2019. A celebration of her life is planned for Sept. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Quarter Circle 7 Hotel event center on west Highway 90 in Alpine.

A dedicated and beloved Alpine High School English teacher, Margaret Faye Jones Davis was born in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 30, 1929. After graduating from high school, Faye traveled by train from Houston to Alpine to attend Sul Ross State University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in education. She met the love of her life and future husband, Jiggs Davis, while attending Sul Ross.

Faye began teaching seventh grade in 1950, and until very recently could still recite that class roll call by memory. She coached University Interscholastic League Spelling and Ready Writing for years. She was a gifted and inspirational teacher.

Faye was a kind and generous woman with a quick wit. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend. Faye loved the Lord, her family, the Houston Astros, and her loyal dog, Berkman. She enjoyed reading her bible every morning, and regularly attended the same ballet and aerobics classes for over 30 years.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jiggs” Tillman Davis, Jr., her parents, John Calvin Jones and Motie Cass Jones, and grandson John Coats. She will be deeply missed by her three children, John Davis and wife Robin of Alpine, Paul Davis and wife Sondra of Austin, Texas, and Barbara (Davis) Coats and husband Ashley of Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren Tom Coats and wife Stacy, Roy Coats and wife Therese, Daniel Coats, Michaela Lawrence and husband Matt, Hannah Davis, Lane Davis and Cody Davis; and great-grandchildren Ryland Coats, Savannah Coats, Charlotte Coats, and Zao Davis.

Faye had such a positive impact on so many people. The area has lost one of its finest. Donations in Faye’s name may be sent to Hospice Of Midland, 911 West Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas 79701; or hospiceofmidland.org.