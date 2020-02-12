default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Dashboard

Esther Dominguez

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 11:41 am | Updated: 11:42 am, Wed Feb 12, 2020.

Esther Dominguez

Esther Dominguez was born on April 8, 1931 in El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Raul Dominguez, and was the mother of seven children, Sylvia Gonzalez, Fernie Cisneros, Johnny Cisneros, Tony Cisneros, Sara Tandy, Rosie Martinez, and Roberto Dominguez.

A memorial service was held on Feb. 8, 2020 at American Legion Hall Post 79 in Alpine, Texas, where she loved her many friends and her American Legion Family.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 11:41 am. Updated: 11:42 am.

Most Popular Stocks

Spotlights

Booming down South

Terlingua Ghost Town owner Bill Ivey stands in front of the recently renovated Perry mansion, now the Big Bend Holiday Hotel. 

7:00 am | See more

© Copyright 2020, Alpine Avalanche, Alpine, Texas. Powered by Blox CMS from TownNews.com.