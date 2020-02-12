Esther Dominguez was born on April 8, 1931 in El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Raul Dominguez, and was the mother of seven children, Sylvia Gonzalez, Fernie Cisneros, Johnny Cisneros, Tony Cisneros, Sara Tandy, Rosie Martinez, and Roberto Dominguez.
A memorial service was held on Feb. 8, 2020 at American Legion Hall Post 79 in Alpine, Texas, where she loved her many friends and her American Legion Family.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.