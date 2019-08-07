Ventura Olivas and Rosa Olivas

Ventura Olivas, 83, of Alpine, Texas died July 26, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. She was born on Feb. 20, 1936 to Zacarias Olivas, Sr., and Magdalena Lopez Olivas in Alpine.

Rosa Olivas, 85, of Alpine, died peacefully in her sleep on July 31, 2019 at her nephew’s home in Midland, Texas. She was born on Sept. 1, 1933 to Zacarias Olivas, Sr., and Magdalena Lopez Olivas in Alpine.

The Olivas sisters lived together in Alpine all of their lives.

Rosary for Rosa and Ventura was held Aug. 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine.

Mass of Christian Burial for Rosa and Ventura will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, and burial will follow at Holy Angels cemetery. Fr. Beto Lopez will officiate.

They are survived by six nephews, Jose P. Olivas of Midland, Roberto P. Olivas of Dallas, Texas, Zacarias Olivas III of Grand Prairie, Texas, Abel P. Olivas of Mountain View, California, Tino P. Olivas of Dallas, and Jesus P. Olivas of Alpine; two nieces, Maria Magdalena Rios of Grand Prairie, and Maria Rosa Olivas of Dallas; 14 grand nephews and grand nieces; 28 great-grand nephews and great-grand nieces; and two great-great-grand nieces.

Rosa Olivas and Ventura Olivas were preceded in death by their parents, Zacarias Olivas, Sr., and Magdalena Lopez Olivas; their grandmother, Cipriana Lopez; their brother Zacarias Olivas, Jr.; and two nephews, Ricardo P. Olivas and Luis P. Olivas.

Pallbearers will be Jose P. Olivas, Zacarias Olivas III, Maria Rosa Olivas, Tino P. Olivas, Ricardo Jose Olivas, and Zacarias Francisco Olivas.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Roberto P. Olivas, Maria Magdalena Olivas, Abel P. Olivas and Jesus P. Olivas.

The Olivas family entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with the services for Ventura and Rosa Olivas. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.