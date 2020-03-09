Frank Wolfe Tobola, 65, passed away March 3, 2020 in Alpine, Texas. He was born July 24, 1954 to Alfred Leo and Elsie Mae Tobola. He graduated from Alpine High School and Sul Ross State University. He taught and coached for 33 years throughout Texas. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Karen Tobola, and his parents.

He is survived by sons Christopher J. Tobola (April Harris) and Staff Sgt. Nicholas S. Tobola (Stephanie Conoley); grandchildren Breven S., Kaydence B., Rylen H., Reagan P., and Easton J.; brothers Alfred L. Tobola, Jr. (Sally), and George F. Tobola (Bonnie); and various family members.

Visitation will take place 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in San Antonio, Texas, and funeral service will be at noon, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Texas High School Coaches Association, Benevolence Fund, P.O. Drawer 1138, San Marcos, Texas 78667.