Vivian Elaine Neie Ratcliff left this earthly plane to join those in a higher and better place on Jan. 1, 2020. She was born to Van and Millie Neie on Sept. 6, 1951. She was the devoted wife to the late Jerry Ratcliff, a former Brewster County, Texas, tax accessor-collector.

A graduate of Alpine High School and Sul Ross State University, she went on to teach kindergarten in Marathon, Texas and Terlingua, Texas. Always ready to help others, she left teaching to assist older family members.

She always had a smile for everyone she met, and her radiant personality spread to others like sunshine. She supported organizations that catered to those less fortunate than she, whether if they were people or animals. A trusted friend and adored family member, she will be missed by one and all.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Millie Neie, and survived by her father, Van Neie, Sr., of McAlester, Oklahoma; her brother Van Neie, Jr., of Alpine; and sisters Vicky Conwell, Susan Scown, and Pam Johnston, all of Alpine; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held on Jan. 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Alpine.