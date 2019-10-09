Life-long Alpine, Texas and Brewster County resident Felipe Sanchez Fierro, Sr., 80, entered eternal life on Oct. 3, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas.

Felipe was born on Dec. 17, 1938 in Alpine to Julian Fierro and Paula (Sanchez) Fierro. He worked for Twin Peaks Body Shop in Alpine as the number one body man.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on Oct. 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Oct. 8, 2019, with Father Beto Lopez serving as Celebrant. Burial followed at Holy Angels Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were Mario Martinez, Jr., Chris Martinez, Julio Martinez, Elizardo Tavarez, Jr., Chuy Cordero, and Sammy Villarreal.

Those having the honor of serving as honorary pallbearers were Mario Martinez, Sr., Jacob Chavez, Eddie Vega, Ricky Vega, Leroy Fierro, Oscar Fierro, Robert Fierro, Fred Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez, John Carlo Valencia, Jimmy Bueno, Sonny Bueno, Juan Dominguez, Eduardo Dominguez, Carlos Dominguez, Paco Fierro, Pepe Fierro, Mike Fierro, Steven Fierro, Scott Hintz, J.T. Vega, Juan Fierro, and Luis Tavarez.

Felipe loved his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved to joke around with family and friends, along with taking road trips, eating at Golden Corral - his favorite restaurant, and eating his red enchiladas with an egg. He enjoyed golf and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.

Preceding Felipe in death were his parents Julian and Paula Fierro; sisters Rosa Fierro Bueno and Teresa Fierro Vega; and brothers Joe Fierro and Abel Fierro, Sr.

Those left to honor and cherish the life of Felipe are his beautiful wife of 48 years, Elena Rios Fierro; daughters Berta Rios-Martinez and husband Mario, Terry Fierro Chavez and husband Jacob; sons Danny Rios and wife Pat, Felipe S. Fierro, Jr. and wife Beverly; sisters Lupe Fierro Dominguez, Ramona Fierro Ramirez, and Mary Fierro Valencia; brother Juan Sanchez Fierro; grandchildren Mario Martinez, Jr., Chris R. Martinez, Lucia A. Martinez, Julio R. Martinez, Alexis Chavez, Erin Chavez, Ashley Rios, and Victoria Lancaster; great grandchildren Mia Elena Martinez, Naya Martinez, Miles Martinez, and Xenia Martinez; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his friends Jacob Chavez, Jesus Franco, George Valenzuela, Sr., and Mark Padilla.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.