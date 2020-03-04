Arturo Garcia, 78, left us here on earth to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020 with his family by his side at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas. Arturo was born June 14, 1941 in Marathon, Texas to Benito and Dolores (Lola) Garcia. He was a rancher on the Hess Ranch in Brewster County for many years.

After leaving the ranching industry in 1990, Arturo moved his family to Odessa. He loved to be outdoors, whether he was tinkering at the ranchito, riding horses, calf roping, team roping, or watching the grandkids do what they love. His love for his family will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Sidney Garcia; and his first wife, Janet Lee Garcia.

He is survived by his four daughters, Yvonne Voorhees and husband Blain of Richmond, Texas, Naomi Stewart and husband Kenny of Stanton, Texas, Shannon Garcia of Odessa, and Amber McFadden and husband Cody of Odessa; sons Dave Adams and wife Leesa of Lebanon, Oregon, and Todd Adams and wife Rickquael of San Angelo, Texas; his previous wife of 38 years, Barbara Garcia of Fort Worth, Texas; brother Lefty Garcia of Odessa; sisters Mary Lou Mitchell-Garcia of Odessa, and Grace Fierro of Grapevine, Texas; grandchildren Brittany and husband Andrew, Sidney, Stran, Rashae, Cayden, Cambryn, Jake, R.J., Aryan, Rickquael, Sara, and Kailyn; great-grandchild Eisley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon, with Mass at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Marathon Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel, and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.