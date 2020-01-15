Betty Joyce Woody Raines entered heaven’s gates on Dec. 23, 2019. She was born April 18, 1931 to Sammy Tolbert and Minnie Lee Woody in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Betty met the love of her life, John Raines, In El Paso, Texas, and they were married July 3, 1950. There were soon blessed with three sons, a daughter, and an adopted son.

She moved to Alpine, Texas in 2006.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father; her siblings Jeffie Johnson, Bob Woody, Sam Woody, J.T. Woody, and Bill Woody; her husband, John; her youngest son Steven; one great granddaughter, Addison; and grandson Terrance.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy and husband Sam Kidd of Alpine; son Richard and wife Yvonne of Nocona, Texas; son Gary and wife Sandy of Fort Stockton, Texas; adopted son Alan Akard and wife Sandy of Runaway Bay, Texas; sister Louise Moor and husband Larry of Tennessee; brother Roy Woody and wife Gemi of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma; 25 grand children; and 22 great grand children.

A memorial service in celebration of her life was held Dec. 28, 2019 at Hillside Baptist Church in Alpine, with Rev. Brad McGuire officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in her name to your favorite charity.