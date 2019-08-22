Diane C. Treviño, 73, of Fort Davis died unexpectedly on Aug. 13, 2019, in Austin, Texas.

Born and raised in Rockdale, Texas, Diane was a lifelong learner with an enduring interest in the people and cultures of Latin America. She loved the natural world, and through her studies in environmental sciences, sought to develop and encourage sustainable practices and the preservation of the earth.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, R. B. and Maline Caraway, and her brother Marshall Ray Caraway. She is survived by nieces and nephews Mary Ewing (Kevin) and their children Ben and Bailey; Rebeka Caraway; Ross Caraway (Tonya) and their son Atticus; Michael Caraway (Kelsi) and their son Case; and cousin Sharon Cloud.

Diane leaves heart-heavy friends from Kansas to New Mexico, through Texas and El Salvador, to Colombia. No one was a better friend, and no one enjoyed the small pleasures of daily life more than Diane. She was a unique soul, and is irreplaceable.

Diane earned a bachelor of arts in Latin American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin, and later did graduate work in Public Health and Bilingual Education. When she retired to Fort Davis, Texas, in 2011, she registered at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, earning a masters degree in Agriculture in 2014. She took several courses each semester, and was looking forward to the new term at the time of her death.

Diane was not a native Spanish speaker, but became fluent over time through hard work, travel, and a stubborn, exacting nature. She was a fierce grammarian in both English and Spanish, and somewhat intolerant of mispronunciation in either language.

Diane advocated for children and families throughout her career, working as a child protective caseworker and as classroom teacher for Spanish-speaking second graders. For a time, she worked in a non-profit import business, Pueblos to People, selling artisanal products from Latin American countries through mail order. Throughout her life she was a generous volunteer for refugee, environmental, and progressive organizations. Diane was an active participant in the Jeff Davis County Democrats.

Friends will gather for a celebration of Diane’s life at the Commons, Turner Range Animal Science Center, Sul Ross State University on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 3-5 p.m.