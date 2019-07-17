Sidney Houston Jacobs II passed away on July 14, 2019 following a nearly two-year battle with cancer. He was 49 years old. His last days were a celebration of his life; and he died surrounded by his family, friends, and loved ones.

Sidney was born in Converse, Louisiana and graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. At the time of his passing, Sidney lived in Alpine, Texas with his wife of 19 years, Alicia Fernbaugh, and his daughter Ruby.

Following his passing, many friends reminisced about Sidney’s quick wit, his warm hugs, and his way of speaking up for those who needed his voice. Sidney was many things in his life. He was a true and loyal friend, a doting husband and father, a writer, a race car driver, and a sometimes musician; but Sidney asked to be remembered for the 16 years he spent working in law enforcement in Louisiana.

Sidney was passionate about guns, music, motorcycle racing, and Alpine Cowboys baseball. His kind and generous spirit touched everyone he met, and he will be deeply missed by both his friends and family in Louisiana and by the Alpine community that he loved so much.

Sidney was preceded in death by his father Sidney, and is survived by his mother Sue, his wife Alicia, his son Trey, and his daughter Ruby. Sidney loved with his whole heart, and believed that the family you chose was as important as any. He wished to include among his survivors his dear friends Sarah Brabbs and Irene Curry.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Holland Hotel in Alpine. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to Alpine Montessori School.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.