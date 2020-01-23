On Dec. 9, 2019 Inez Rios, Jr., 58, of Alpine, Texas was called home by Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Inez was the kindest person anyone could have had the pleasure to meet. He was a very hard working man, and devoted his entire life to taking care of everyone he loved. Inez was always willing to help anyone that he could, and he was loved very much by his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles.

Inez was preceded in death by his parents Inez and Teresa Rios, nephew Gabriel Tim Rios-Guerrero, and Michael Inez Rios-Jefferson. He is truly missed by all of his brothers and sisters, Veronica and Sergio Ramirez, Cindy and Tim Guerrero, Vanessa and Manny Silva, Ruben Rios, Javier and Jenny Rios, and Dorinna and Richard Sabino.

He is greatly missed by his god daughters April Joyce Guerrero-Wallace and Idalis Rios-Jefferson, all of his nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine. Mass will be officiated Father Joe Raj.