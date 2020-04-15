Lavoy Glen Hinkle, 93, of Sanderson, Texas passed away March 24, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas.
Born Jan. 5, 1927 in Elk City, Oklahoma, Lavoy was the only child of Glen O. and Viola Haddock Hinkle.
After growing up in Kermit, Texas and graduating from Kermit High School, Lavoy enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While attending Sul Ross State Teachers College on the GI Bill in the late 1940s, he met Mary Nell Higgins. After graduation, Lavoy and Mary Nell were married in Sanderson on Nov. 29, 1950.
They lived in Kermit for one year before going to work for his father-in-law, Clyde Higgins, at his ranch on the San Francisco Creek in Brewster County, Texas. Later that year, they moved to Sanderson, and he got a job with the Texas Highway Department engineers. In 1960, Lavoy was hired by Southern Pacific. He worked on Amtrak as a conductor until he retired in 1996. He continued to be actively engaged in ranching in Brewster County throughout most of his life.
Lavoy was an active member of the Terrell County Historical Commission for many years, and served several terms as chairman. He enjoyed sharing history of the Trans-Pecos area with the young and old during his time aboard Amtrak.
He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, a member of the American Legion, and was a dedicated volunteer and attendee of the senior citizen lunch program.
Lavoy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Nell; sons, Glen Bob Hinkle and wife Christine of Sanderson, and Paul Hinkle and wife Ruth of Kerrville, Texas; grandchildren Marta Hinkle and husband Wes Creech of New Braunfels, Texas, Joseph Hinkle of Austin, Texas, and Evans Kott of Alpine, Texas; nephew Stephen Niccolls and wife Carol of Kingston, New York; nieces Melissa Farley and husband Kevin of Fort Stockton, Texas, and Amanda Waggoner of Abilene, Texas; four great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
A private graveside service was held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Sanderson with Reverend Dick Zimmer officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are with Heritage Funeral Home, 301 North Main, Fort Stockton.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests First United Methodist Church of Sanderson, or a charity of choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.