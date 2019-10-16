Marian Claire Chambers Bridge of Lampasas, Texas, and formerly of Falfurrias, Texas,

passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Joe H. Bridge, Jr.; her grandson, Clint JoFrank Negri; her mother and father, Helen and Charles Chambers; her brother, Hank Chambers; and sister, Ruth Chambers Blair.

Marian is survived by her four children, Louise (David) Negri of Lometa, Texas, Charles (Laura) Bridge of Round Rock, Texas, Kathy (Matt) Casey of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Clay (Alisa) Bridge of Wichita, Kansas; six grandchildren, Renee Negri (Xavy) Alaniz, Kendra Bridge (Grant) Garrett, Melody Bridge (Dylan) Smith, Thomas Casey, Katelyn Casey (Dustin) Doyle, and Analisa Bridge; 10 great-grandchildren, Blayne (Kristin) Alainz, Justus and Maclinta Alaniz, Asher, Truman, Shepherd and Hawthorne Garrett, Evan Smith, and Leo and Daryn Doyle; and one great-great granddaughter, Brett Marie Alaniz.

Marian was born in Hickman, Kentucky, and when she was two years old, her family moved to Alpine, Texas. She met Joe while they were attending Sul Ross State Teachers College. They married 1947, and moved to Falfurrias, where they raised their family. In 1969 Joe's job took them to several states, where Marian worked with special needs students before retiring to Central Texas to be close to family.

Anyone one who ever met Marian soon understood that she never met a stranger, and loved everybody.