Memorial Services for Jane Dunn Sibley will take place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Fort Stockton, Texas on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the Grey Mule Saloon.

Jane was born in Fort Stockton on April 24, 1924 to Minna “Minnie” Mahala Walker and A. Warren Dunn. In 1950, she married Dr. D.J. Sibley, Jr., in Fort Stockton, where he practiced medicine and ranched. They had three children, Jake (born 1950), Mahala (born 1952) and Hiram (born 1957).

Jane passed on May 22, 2019, at her home in Austin, Texas. Jane’s husband Dr. D.J. Sibley Jr., and children Jake and Mahala preceded her in death.

Jane is survived by her son Hiram of Alpine, Texas, along with his wife Liz and their children, Rachel and Christopher; granddaughters Sarah Sibley and Elise Sibley Chandler (daughters of Jake Sibley), Elise’s husband Kent Chandler, and a great-granddaughter, Joslyn Sibley Klein, daughter of Sarah; granddaughters Shiloh and Kiowa Sibley-Cutforth (daughters of Mahala Sibley), and great grandson Davis James Bow, son of Kiowa Sibley-Cutforth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Stephen's Parish, 301 South Everett Street, Fort Stockton 79735, or the Pecos County Historical Commission, 101 West Gallagher, Fort Stockton 79735.