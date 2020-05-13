David Rogers Moore, 70, passed peacefully into the arms of God the night of May 8, 2020, surrounded by his wife Zane Switzer Moore and his three children, Brandi Arnold, Braydon Moore, and Dagan Moore. He entered this world as the only child of Edward and Mojella Moore on Dec. 27, 1949, in Alpine, Texas. He lived in Alpine his entire life.
He was a graduate of both Alpine High School (1968) and Sul Ross State University (1972).
He married Zana on Dec. 31, 1976. They were joined in 1979 by their daughter, Brandi, and five and 10 years later by two sons, Braydon and Dagan.
David lived a full life with many hobbies and businesses. He built numerous dune buggies, enjoyed welding, had a knack for finding the best arrowheads, and loved to wrestle with the kids. His passion was sharing the outdoors, and enjoying the beauty of God’s creations. His children have many fond memories of the days spent in the mountains of West Texas.
He was the owner/operator of Moore’s Shamrock when he met his wife of 43 years. David went on to own several businesses including M&M Storage, and worked at Sierra Gas, Haas Motor Company, and Alpine ISD. He retired from Texas A&M Extension Service as government trapper, a job he truly loved.
He is survived by his loving wife, his daughter Brandi and husband Matt, son Braydon and wife Christina, and son Dagan and wife Kaiti.
David was also known fondly by his seven grandchildren as “Grumpy.”
A Celebration of Life was held on May 12, 2020 at the Point of Rocks Roadside Park near Fort Davis, Texas.
