Juan Cruz Iniguez, 84, of Alpine, Texas went to heaven on Oct. 3, 2019.

He was born in Terlingua, Texas to Librado and Anastacia Iniguez.

Rosary service will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., also on Oct. 9, and burial will follow at the Holy Angels Cemetery. Fr. Beto Lopez will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Joey Iniguez, Jr., Zach Iniguez, Robby Ramirez, Ruben Talamantez, Gabriel Roybal, and Mikey DeBleeker. Honorary pallbearers will be Richie Iniguez, Jachin Iniguez, and Aiyana Hearon.

Mr. Iniguez worked as a plumber for a few years, then worked for Southwest Texas Municipal Gas Corp. for 28 years. He retired in 2000.

Juan lived in Alpine most of his life. He married Josefina Chavez on March 18, 1960. They had one daughter, Teresa from Gardendale, Texas; and two sons, Joaquin Iniguez and wife Barbie of Odessa, Texas, and Jose Luis Iniguez and wife Lupita of Alpine; eight grandchildren, Audrey DeBleecker and husband Mikey of Midland, Texas, Ruben Talamantez of Phoenix, Arizona, Jose Luis Iniguez, Jr., of Midland, Zach and Richie of Odessa, AnnaLisa of Fairfax, and Virginia, Jachin, and Jeshua of Alpine; one great granddaughter, Aiyana Hearon of Midland; and one sister, Virginia Victorino from Morgan Hill, California.

He was loved by his numerous nephews and nieces, and had many very good friends who loved his company.

Juan was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers Jose and Pasqual, and three sisters, Ysidora, Juana and Elvira.

