Roger Cutforth passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. He was 75 years old. Born Oct. 29, 1944 in Lincolnshire, England, Roger was the oldest of three children (brother Gerald and sister Pat) to parents Gordon and Frieda.
He spent his childhood in Kirkby la Thorpe, England, and later studied art at the Nottingham College of Art and Ravensborne College. In 1968, he moved to the U.S. with his wife Rosalind, whom he married in 1965.
Roger and Rosalind settled in New York City, and Roger participated in the art scene there, doing works in conceptual art, photography, and film. During this time, Roger became part of the Society for Theoretical Art, formed with artist friends Mel Ramsden and Ian Burn. An exhibition done by the group in 1969 in Melbourne is recognized as the first exhibition of conceptual art in Australia. The group produced a magazine called Art Press, and exhibited in shows including the Museum of Modern Art.
In 1971, Roger briefly returned to England to take a teaching position at Brighton Polytechnic, which had one of the first fine art departments in the U.K. to establish a distinct area of study for media work. By 1972, Roger returned to New York City, but continued to show work internationally.
He and Rosalind divorced in the early 1980’s and, after receiving a National Endowment for the Arts award in Photography in 1982, Roger moved to the Big Bend region of West Texas.
There, he met Mahala Sibley, whom he married in 1987. They had two daughters, Shiloh Jane Sibley-Cutforth and Kiowa Sehoy Sibley-Cutforth. While living in Terlingua, Roger worked in painting, photography, and poetry that expressed being in the desert landscape. He also built his own house, creating a quiet and secluded haven surrounded with small gardens of antique roses, vegetables, and fruit trees.
In 2011 Roger left Terlingua and moved to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico where he continued to paint, photograph, and practice the art of living. He moved to Alpine, Texas in April 2019 to be closer to his two daughters.
Roger was preceded in death by both of his wives, Rosalind and Mahala, as well as his parents and his brother Gerald. He is survived by his daughters Shiloh and Kiowa, Kiowa’s partner Greg Bow, grandson Davis Bow, and his sister Pat. He also leaves behind brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Roger was a truly independent spirit, totally devoted to the understanding of the inner life. Those who knew him felt his authenticity, and were enriched by his depth of soul. A memorial will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.