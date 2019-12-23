Harvey Howeth Gilliam, Jr., was born in Houston, Texas on Oct. 25, 1932, to Harvey and Iris Gilliam. He departed here to join our Lord Jesus Christ and Almighty God on Dec. 8, 2019.

An only child, Harvey enjoyed friendships in his West University Place neighborhood as a child. He graduated from Lamar High School in 1950, Rice University in 1954, and the University of Texas Dental School in 1958.

Harvey married the love of his life, Helen Elizabeth Lovell of Pascagoula, Mississippi on June 21, 1958. They spent the next several years in San Diego, California while he served in the U.S. Navy.

In 1960 Harvey and Helen settled in Alpine, Texas where he set up his dental practice, serving multiple counties over the next 40 years as a dentist in Alpine and Fort Davis, Texas. He also engaged the community serving on school boards, hospital staff, and local emergency services. His primary passions were growing in Christ, increasing in knowledge of the scriptures, and being a loving and faithful husband and father to his beloved family. Dr. and Mrs. Gilliam and their children were always active in the local church and in their community.

Retiring in 1999 from dentistry, Harvey and Helen moved to Dripping Springs, Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Harvey is survived by his wife Helen of 61 years, his five children, their spouses, and 13 grandchildren: Harlan and Lisa Gilliam (Sophie), Eric and Jan Gilliam (Tim and Aaron), Miles and Grainne Gilliam (Luke, spouse Kayla, Isaac, and Giles), Malone and Mary Gilliam (Grace, Anne, Elizabeth, and June), and Victor and Elise Dominey (Macy, Lane, and Noelle).

A memorial service was held on Dec. 19 at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Dripping Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be directed to either Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Dripping Springs, or to the charity of your choice.

“Glory to God in the Highest, peace on earth, and good will to man.”