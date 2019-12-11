Wesley “Wes” Ferrell Bannister, husband of the late Victoria Bannister, passed away Dec. 8, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer’s.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Ozro Cemetery in Maypearl, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Casa Hogar Orphanage, Inc., P.O. Box 305, Alpine, Texas 79831, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Wes was born Sept. 4, 1931, in Dallas, Texas to the late Turner Wesley and Annie Maye Ballard Bannister. He attended Crozier Tech High School. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves, and was called to serve with the 443rd Troop Carrier Wing at Donaldson Air Force Base from 1951-1952.

After the military, he graduated with honors from Southern Methodist University with an accounting degree, and became a CPA. Texas Instruments sent him to Europe where he lived with his first wife, Roberta, and their children. After returning to the U.S., he settled in Dallas, and worked for Abbott Labs, and then in Tucson, Arizona for Ventana Medical Systems.

Wes retired to Alpine, where he enjoyed hiking with his dogs and traveling with Victoria, his wife of 40 years. He was deacon of First Baptist Church of Alpine, and enjoyed volunteering with Casa Hogar Orphanage.

Survivors include his children, Wesley and wife Ellen, Richard, Michael and wife Laura, and Linda and husband Marcus; grandchildren Chris and wife Jennifer, Simon, and David; great grandchild Oliver; brother Larry and wife Laura; nieces Melinda and Kelly; nephew Michael; many loving family and friends; and his beloved dog, Saturday.