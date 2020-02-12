Mark Adrian Grimes, 61, of Alpine, Texas, died Jan. 27, 2020

Mark was born in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Carl R. Grimes and Alice Pate Grimes. He graduated from Haltom High School in 1976, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Master of Arts degree in History from Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

He was a retired journeyman electrician, and a member of IBEW Local 20. He later became a bread baker and business owner with his wife. He was an accomplished musician, amateur astronomer, and lifelong learner. Mark attended Holy Cross Anglican Church in Alpine.

He is survived by his wife, Gwin Grogan Grimes, of Alpine; sister Bailey S. Bailey and her husband Raymond Bailey of Rogers, Arkansas; nieces Chessie Koko, Erin Maslon, and Heather Bailey; aunts and uncles Fran and Ken Jurney, Betsy and Ken Kibler, and Ben Pate; and a host of Bailey and Pate cousins.

A funeral service was held on Feb. 5, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth.

Memorials may be made to the Sunshine House Senior Center in Alpine or the American Cancer Society.