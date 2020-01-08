Wanda Louise Thomas, 79, passed away the morning of Dec. 27, 2019 in Sherman, Texas from complications of surgery.

Wanda was born on Nov. 12, 1940 in Dallas, Texas to Eliza Marie Thomas and James Wesley Thomas.

Wanda was the youngest and the last surviving of 11 children. She lived most of her life in the Dallas area, and spent many years in Alpine, Texas to be near her sister, Betty Parrish, and her family. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held in the future at the Parrish family grave site in Coppell, Texas.