Jim Shelton Skinner II, 79, of Paint Rock, Texas passed away at home on Nov. 10, 2019 doing what he loved - working on his car.

He was born Jan. 29, 1940 to Jim Shelton and Lanell (Sansom) Skinner in Van Horn, Texas. Jim grew up in Marathon, Texas and Alpine, Texas in Brewster County, where his father was Sheriff Jim Skinner of Brewster County.

Jim II was baptized as a teenager at First Baptist Church of Alpine, and graduated from Alpine High School in 1958. He loved working on cars, racing them, and winning trophies during his youth.

Jim honorably served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He then graduated from Sul Ross State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and worked as an insurance claims adjuster for insurance companies throughout his business career.

He married Carol Madsen in Houston, Texas in 1968, and they had two sons, Jim and Jay. Jim retired in Paint Rock, cared for his elderly parents, and rooted for his two boys from the ranch.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lanell.

He is survived by his son Jim Shelton Skinner III, Valerie Skinner, and grandson William Skinner of Austin, Texas; and son Jay Skinner, Sarah Skinner, and granddaughters Ava Skinner and Bowie Skinner of Los Angeles, California.

A graveside service will be held in Alpine for Jim on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Jim was loved, and he will be sorely missed.