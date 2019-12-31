Felix Valenzuela, 88, of Alpine, Texas, was called to his last round up on Dec. 24, 2019, with his beloved and loving family by his side.

Felix was born on May 18, 1931 in Terlingua, Texas to George Valenzuela and Jesusita (Gonzales) Valenzuela. Felix worked for 52 years on the Holland Ranch, and for 50 of those years, served as the ranch foreman.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was recited on Dec. 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial followed, with Deacon Paul Lister serving as celebrant. Burial followed at Holy Angels Cemetery.

Those who served as pallbearers where Tony Pallanez, Luis Molinar, Evan Canavan, Clay Mc Gonagill, John Michael Mania, Daniel Rojo, James Morris, and Ryan Gonzales.

Felix was a true image of an American cowboy. He was honest and hard working, and would say what was on his mind. He would back down from no challenge. However, he was also a gentle, kind, loving man who took care of his family, and showed them right from wrong. Honesty was a motto that he lived by.

He enjoyed time spent with his family on the property that he and his beloved Luisa owned in south Brewster County. He would show his grandchildren how to work on the ranch, and know the true meaning of hard work and dedication.

He loved the land that he worked upon. He loved to barbecue, ride his horses, and listen to Spanish music. He loved his wife and her wonderful home cooking, as well as traveling to Ruidoso, New Mexico for vacation.

Those preceding Felix in death were his wife Luisa Valenzuela, his parents George Valenzuela and Jesusita Valenzuela, one sister Guadalupe Valenzuela, and one granddaughter Dakota Layne Pallanez.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his daughters Rosie Pallanez and husband Mike, and Susie Gonzales; his sister Lucia Valenzuela and husband Robert; eight grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friend Rosemary Vasaquez and all of his beloved friends.

The Valenzuela family has entrusted arrangements to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfunralhome.com.