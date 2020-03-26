Julian O. Sanchez, Jr., 72, of Kermit, Texas passed away on March 22, 2020 in Kermit. Julian was born on July 4, 1947 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Julian O. Sanchez, Sr., and Viola Gallego Sanchez. He married Delma Briones on June 29, 1967 in Kermit, and they shared 53 wonderful years together.
Julian was a member of the St. Thomas-St. Joseph Catholic Church. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas for 34 years. Julian was very active within the community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he served as Grand Knight for a period of time. Julian also served as a sponsor with the Catholic Youth Ministry and the English Choir, was past Booster Club President, past Winkler County Appraisal board member, board member of St. Thomas-St. Joseph finance committee, school board member for nine years as president, vice president and secretary, and grand marshal for the Christmas parade in 2019.
His biggest passion was helping with community projects such as Tumbleweed Chef, Little Dribblers, Little League, and many other community projects in Kermit. Julian will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian O., Sr., and Viola Sanchez; son Rudy Sanchez; brothers Roberto Sanchez and Benny Sanchez; sister Yolanda Sanchez; and grandsons Damion Sanchez and Darrion Sanchez.
Julian is survived by his loving wife, Delma Sanchez of Kermit; daughter Naomi Sanchez of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers George Sanchez of Kermit and Jesse Sanchez of Odessa, Texas; sisters Linda Orona, and Ruby Gallardo and husband Jaime, all of Kermit, and Yolanda Sanchez of Jal, New Mexico; sister-in-law Faye Sanchez of Pecos, Texas; and granddaughter Savanah Tapia of Phoenix.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Kermit Cemetery with Father Glen Carpe officiating. Pallbearers will be Marco Aranda, Juan Valenzuela, Jason Ahrendt, Frank Martinez, Rey Carrasco, Eric Gallardo, and Rodney Berzoza. Honorary pallbearers will include Anna Carrillo, Monica Orona, George Sanchez, and Jesse Sanchez.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Service Funeral Parlor, and condolences may be sent to the family online at fs-fp.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.