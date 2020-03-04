Robert Logan Patterson, PhD, died while in hospice care in Maine on Nov. 3, 2019. In the tradition of his parents, June Logan Patterson and Dr. Walter Glenn Patterson for whom education was the key to success, Bob was a learned man, with a BA in Psychology and Philosophy, 1962, University of Vermont; a Masters in Library Science 1966, San Jose State University; and a PhD in Psychology, 1988, Saybrook Institute.

Bob finished his education with a grand tour of Europe, and fell in love with Paris where he stayed at the Shakespeare and Co. Bookstore. He pursued a career in library automation as the systems librarian for IBM in London, and for the University of Massachusetts Library in Boston. Due to a heart attack at a young age, Bob was unable to pursue his dream of becoming a psychotherapist. However, he was a life-long seeker after truth and justice.

In retirement, Bob's teenage experiences cowboying for the J Bar Lazy E in Yampa, Colorado lured him back to the West. For the past 20 years, he sipped coffee and held lively intellectual discussions with friends in the sidewalk cafes of Alpine, Texas. He loved cats, and was a devoted supporter of the Alpine Humane Society and KEDI Cat Rescue. Bob was a patron of the arts, supporting music and theater at Sul Ross State University and Bowdoin College, and collecting the work of living painters, including Deborah Allison, David Millward, and Michelle Chrisman. His parents and his first wife, Christine Borgmann Patterson, predeceased him. He is survived by his devoted partner of 31 years, Pollyanne Melton of Alpine, her son Adrian Erdman, his wife Julie, and their four children of Brunswick, Maine; his sister Patricia Glass and her husband George of Los Alamos, New Mexico and their 4 children; and his beloved daughter, Caitlin Patterson of Oakland, California.

In celebration of Bob’s life, the community is invited to an 80th birthday party on March 14 at his home, 203 Posey Gulch in Alpine. Following a brief program, there will be bagpiping and a curry dinner. Please call 432-294-2347 to RSVP.