Kellie Jean Templeton entered rest on Dec. 17, 2019 after complications from surgery. She was born on Oct. 10, 1963 to Earl and Judith Templeton.

Kellie graduated from Odessa High School in 1982. She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University. She was a member of Tau Sigma National Honor Society, member of the Fort Stockton Historical Commission, and a local historian.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Wayne Templeton, and sister, Melissa Kuhn. Survivors include her mother Judith Faye of Fort Stockton, Texas; son Jacob Wynne of Meridian, Mississippi; daughters Laci Webber and husband Brian of New Braunfels, Texas, and Ashley Piatek and husband Pete of Midland, Texas; sister Melinda Cates of Odessa, Texas; and grandchildren Reyna, Caidyn, Grace, Cadence, and Cecilia.

There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, 301 North Main Street, Fort Stockton, with a service on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Fort Stockton Christian Center, 206 West 5th, Fort Stockton.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at heritagefuneralhomeofthebigbend.com.