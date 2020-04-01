Our husband, dad, granddad, and friend, Richard Leon Beesinger, completed his earthly journey on March 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife Loeva Beesinger, his two children, Rick Beesinger and his wife Jana of Silverton, Texas, and Rhonda Jones and her husband Kevin of Whitesboro, Texas.
He had 10 grandchildren, Skyler Beesinger and his wife Allison, Haley Hyden and her husband Curt, Amber Snook and her husband Patrick, Joel Jones and his wife Katie, Audrey Binion, Jeremy Binion, Hannah Jones, Hope Jones, Mary Faith Jones, and Selena Jones. He also had five great grandchildren, Liam Beesinger, Daniel Beesinger, Hailey Jones, Amelia Jones, and Cameron Jones.
He is also survived by three siblings, Carol Beesinger, Thelia Jeffreys and her husband David, and Travis Beesinger. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Dick and Oleta Beesinger, and siblings Barbara Jo Beesinger, Jackie Watson, and Darlyn Easterling.
Leon never met a stranger. Everywhere he went, he had friends. If you knew him, you loved him!
He was born in the Texas Panhandle, and later moved to El Paso, Texas. The first time he retired, he moved to Alpine, Texas, and built his home on the Double Diamond Ranch overlooking the hills that he loved. He faithfully served his God, his family, his friends, and his country. Leon was a hard worker, and did everything as if he was working for the Lord - because he was.
Once his house in Alpine was established, he built a business of which he was the owner and operator, Big Bend Paper Company. This was certainly his livelihood. He could be seen making calls on customers up to a 100-mile radius of Alpine. In 2019, he retired for the second time, and sold his business. This gave him the opportunity to immerse himself in his favorite hobby - stamp collecting. If you ever came to visit, he would proudly show you his collection, and tell a story about each stamp.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was an amazing husband, a loving dad, an encouraging granddad, and a supportive friend.
Graveside services were held at Elm Grove Cemetery on March 28, 2020, with Pastor Clark Nussbaum.
Those serving as honorary pallbearers were Kevin Jones, Jeremy Binion, Curt Hyden, Skyler Beesinger, Patrick Snook, and Joe Esparza.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com. Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.